1565 S Halsted Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d23a34b090 ---- This spacious 3 bedroom home is ideally located near dozens of shopping and eating locations along the 202 loop and just a few minutes from San Tan Mall and Chandler Fashion Center. You will appreciate the low maintenance yards and the very low traffic street. This home is perfect for comfortable living close to the best Chandler has to offer. Don't miss it! SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 2% Monthly Admin 1.5% TPT tax Security deposit equal to one months rent 2 Car Garage Built In Microwave Disposal Stove