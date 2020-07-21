All apartments in Chandler
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:21 PM

1550 W PRESCOTT Drive

1550 West Prescott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1550 West Prescott Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
Balboa Way

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
**REVIEWING MULTIPLE APPS** Upscale Home in the Prestigious Gated Community of Laguna Cove in Ocotillo! Don't Miss this Stunning TW Lewis Home, Split Single Level w/ 4 Beds/2.50 Baths, Lot Size is 10,396 SQ Ft! Bright, Open Floor Plan w/ Serene Formal Living & Dining Room, Spacious Family Room Overlooks the Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & Tons of Cabinets for Storage Plus Great for Entertaining! Large Island, Staggered 42'' Maple Cabinets, Beautiful Hardwood & Tile Throughout, Upgraded Carpeting in the Bedrooms. Hardwood/Tile/Carpet were Professionally Cleaned Throughout! Relaxing Master Suite is Very Spacious & Inviting with Grand Master Bathroom, Separate Shower/Tub, Double Sink Vanities & WIC. **SS Fridge, Washer/Dryer, and Landscaping Maintenance-- Included.** 3-Car Garage w/ Opener, Lots of Storage Cabinets in the Garage, Meticulously Maintained Grassy Front/Backyard for Play, 9+ Ft Ceiling, Ceiling Fans, Beautiful Gated Entry, N/S Exposure. Homes Offers Plenty of Storage and Comfortable Living. Great, Top Rated Chandler Schools-- Chandler Traditional Academy- Independence, Ocotillo Golf Course, Restaurants, Shopping, Close to Chandler Fashion Square Mall, Harkins Theatre, 101/202 Fwys, Intel, 20 Minutes to Sky Harbor Airport... So Much More!! Truly, Laguna Cove at Ocotillo Subdivision is a Beautiful Gated Neighborhood. Enjoy 2 Lighted Tennis Courts, 4 Parks, Walking Paths... Professional Gardening Service is Included! You won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 W PRESCOTT Drive have any available units?
1550 W PRESCOTT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 W PRESCOTT Drive have?
Some of 1550 W PRESCOTT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 W PRESCOTT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1550 W PRESCOTT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 W PRESCOTT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1550 W PRESCOTT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1550 W PRESCOTT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1550 W PRESCOTT Drive offers parking.
Does 1550 W PRESCOTT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 W PRESCOTT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 W PRESCOTT Drive have a pool?
No, 1550 W PRESCOTT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1550 W PRESCOTT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1550 W PRESCOTT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 W PRESCOTT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 W PRESCOTT Drive has units with dishwashers.
