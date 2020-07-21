1550 W PRESCOTT Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room tennis court

**REVIEWING MULTIPLE APPS** Upscale Home in the Prestigious Gated Community of Laguna Cove in Ocotillo! Don't Miss this Stunning TW Lewis Home, Split Single Level w/ 4 Beds/2.50 Baths, Lot Size is 10,396 SQ Ft! Bright, Open Floor Plan w/ Serene Formal Living & Dining Room, Spacious Family Room Overlooks the Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & Tons of Cabinets for Storage Plus Great for Entertaining! Large Island, Staggered 42'' Maple Cabinets, Beautiful Hardwood & Tile Throughout, Upgraded Carpeting in the Bedrooms. Hardwood/Tile/Carpet were Professionally Cleaned Throughout! Relaxing Master Suite is Very Spacious & Inviting with Grand Master Bathroom, Separate Shower/Tub, Double Sink Vanities & WIC. **SS Fridge, Washer/Dryer, and Landscaping Maintenance-- Included.** 3-Car Garage w/ Opener, Lots of Storage Cabinets in the Garage, Meticulously Maintained Grassy Front/Backyard for Play, 9+ Ft Ceiling, Ceiling Fans, Beautiful Gated Entry, N/S Exposure. Homes Offers Plenty of Storage and Comfortable Living. Great, Top Rated Chandler Schools-- Chandler Traditional Academy- Independence, Ocotillo Golf Course, Restaurants, Shopping, Close to Chandler Fashion Square Mall, Harkins Theatre, 101/202 Fwys, Intel, 20 Minutes to Sky Harbor Airport... So Much More!! Truly, Laguna Cove at Ocotillo Subdivision is a Beautiful Gated Neighborhood. Enjoy 2 Lighted Tennis Courts, 4 Parks, Walking Paths... Professional Gardening Service is Included! You won't be disappointed!