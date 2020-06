Amenities

ceiling fan playground

THIS ONE MAKES AN ARIZONA IMPRESSION - This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a great room floor plan, kitchen appliances along with maple cabinetry & ceramic tile. Open and spacious bedrooms, & ceiling fans throughout. A great community with parks & playgrounds for the family, all on one of the largest lots in the community. Close to freeways, shopping, schools, restaurants & entertainment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3055429)