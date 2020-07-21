1463 S BRENTWOOD Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Multiple Applications Received.Forever Views from this incredible Waterfront Property & Pool, tastefully upgraded abounding in casual elegance and great living!! Custom tile floors in all but 2 bedrooms, Plantation Shutters, Gourmet Kitchen w/ newer Built In Appliances & Warming Drawer, LED lighting, breakfast bar & table area, open to family room w/wall of windows overlooking the water. Entertaining backyard w/refreshing self-cleaning pebbletec pool, covered patio w/tiled floor & bar area, grassed oasis & lush vegetation, private boat dock w/patio,Luxurious Master bdrm & Master Bath.. also with Waterfront Views! Don't miss out on this wonderful home! The single stall is set up as a great workshop with lots of storage. Room to park 2 cars in garage.