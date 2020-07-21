All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1463 S BRENTWOOD Court
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

1463 S BRENTWOOD Court

1463 South Brentwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1463 South Brentwood Court, Chandler, AZ 85286
Pecos Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Multiple Applications Received.Forever Views from this incredible Waterfront Property & Pool, tastefully upgraded abounding in casual elegance and great living!! Custom tile floors in all but 2 bedrooms, Plantation Shutters, Gourmet Kitchen w/ newer Built In Appliances & Warming Drawer, LED lighting, breakfast bar & table area, open to family room w/wall of windows overlooking the water. Entertaining backyard w/refreshing self-cleaning pebbletec pool, covered patio w/tiled floor & bar area, grassed oasis & lush vegetation, private boat dock w/patio,Luxurious Master bdrm & Master Bath.. also with Waterfront Views! Don't miss out on this wonderful home! The single stall is set up as a great workshop with lots of storage. Room to park 2 cars in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1463 S BRENTWOOD Court have any available units?
1463 S BRENTWOOD Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1463 S BRENTWOOD Court have?
Some of 1463 S BRENTWOOD Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1463 S BRENTWOOD Court currently offering any rent specials?
1463 S BRENTWOOD Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1463 S BRENTWOOD Court pet-friendly?
No, 1463 S BRENTWOOD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1463 S BRENTWOOD Court offer parking?
Yes, 1463 S BRENTWOOD Court offers parking.
Does 1463 S BRENTWOOD Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1463 S BRENTWOOD Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1463 S BRENTWOOD Court have a pool?
Yes, 1463 S BRENTWOOD Court has a pool.
Does 1463 S BRENTWOOD Court have accessible units?
No, 1463 S BRENTWOOD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1463 S BRENTWOOD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1463 S BRENTWOOD Court has units with dishwashers.
