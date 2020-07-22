All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1460 S VELERO Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1460 S VELERO Place
Last updated November 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

1460 S VELERO Place

1460 South Velero Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1460 South Velero Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Canyon Oaks Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This house has a split floor plan with formal living and dining room. Kitchen opens out to family room which gets lots of natural light through sliding door that walks out to a covered patio. Master bedroom has a separate exit to the covered patio. All other bedrooms have carper flooring. Tile flooring for kitchen, bathrooms, hallways and laundry room. Move-in cost is $3,977 (security deposit + first month + rental tax + cleaning deposit). Pet is upon Lessor's approval with a pet deposit of $250.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 S VELERO Place have any available units?
1460 S VELERO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1460 S VELERO Place have?
Some of 1460 S VELERO Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 S VELERO Place currently offering any rent specials?
1460 S VELERO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 S VELERO Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1460 S VELERO Place is pet friendly.
Does 1460 S VELERO Place offer parking?
Yes, 1460 S VELERO Place offers parking.
Does 1460 S VELERO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 S VELERO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 S VELERO Place have a pool?
No, 1460 S VELERO Place does not have a pool.
Does 1460 S VELERO Place have accessible units?
No, 1460 S VELERO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 S VELERO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1460 S VELERO Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College