Last updated May 29 2020

1460 East Doral Drive

1460 East Doral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1460 East Doral Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Springfield

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
media room
tennis court
Snowbird's retreat! Springfield is a 55+ community in Chandler, AZ. Springfield amenities include a club house with a fitness center, two outdoor pools, hobby room, library and movie theater. Tennis courts, bocce ball, horseshoes and shuffleboard surround the community club house. Golf enthusiasts will love the 18-hole golf course that winds through the community. Phoenix and the surrounding area is easily accessible via the Santan Freeway five miles north or I-10 five miles west of Springfield.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 East Doral Drive have any available units?
1460 East Doral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1460 East Doral Drive have?
Some of 1460 East Doral Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 East Doral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1460 East Doral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 East Doral Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1460 East Doral Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1460 East Doral Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1460 East Doral Drive offers parking.
Does 1460 East Doral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 East Doral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 East Doral Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1460 East Doral Drive has a pool.
Does 1460 East Doral Drive have accessible units?
No, 1460 East Doral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 East Doral Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1460 East Doral Drive has units with dishwashers.
