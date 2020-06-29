1460 East Doral Drive

Amenities
Snowbird's retreat! Springfield is a 55+ community in Chandler, AZ. Springfield amenities include a club house with a fitness center, two outdoor pools, hobby room, library and movie theater. Tennis courts, bocce ball, horseshoes and shuffleboard surround the community club house. Golf enthusiasts will love the 18-hole golf course that winds through the community. Phoenix and the surrounding area is easily accessible via the Santan Freeway five miles north or I-10 five miles west of Springfield.