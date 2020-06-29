1460 East Doral Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court business center clubhouse gym parking pool shuffle board garage media room tennis court

Snowbird's retreat! Springfield is a 55+ community in Chandler, AZ. Springfield amenities include a club house with a fitness center, two outdoor pools, hobby room, library and movie theater. Tennis courts, bocce ball, horseshoes and shuffleboard surround the community club house. Golf enthusiasts will love the 18-hole golf course that winds through the community. Phoenix and the surrounding area is easily accessible via the Santan Freeway five miles north or I-10 five miles west of Springfield.