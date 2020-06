Amenities

1446 W Swan Ct. Available 10/05/19 Coming Soon!! BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY 3BEDROOMS/2BATHS HOME!!! - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY 3BEDROOMS/2BATHS HOUSE LOCATED WITHIN 2 MILES FROM 101 LOOP AND 202 LOOP.



Beautiful home in South Chandler! Situated on the common area, this home is complete with a warm neutral color palette including the carpet, tile and wood flooring, picture windows that allow for natural light, and a bright open kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, spiced maple cabinets, granite counter tops, a center island and a pantry. Spacious bedrooms have plush carpet & ceiling fans.



Master bedroom includes a walk in closet, a separate exit to the backyard & a relaxing spa like bath. The peaceful backyard with desert landscape is the perfect spot to sit under the covered patio and enjoy the beautiful Arizona weather.



NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.



Special Appointment Needed - Tenant Occupied



