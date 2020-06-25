1417 E CHICAGO Circle E.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lakefront Home in the Springs-Views of the Lake and the soothing sounds of a waterfall-Vaulted ceilings in the living room and dining room area-Upgraded Kitchen w/Granite Countertops-Breakfast Bar-Stainless Steel Appliances-Cherry Wood Cabinets-Family room has tile flooring-Eat in area-Fireplace-Master suite has a private exit to Balcony with Lakeside views-Full Master bath-Dual Sinks-Separate shower and tub-Walk-in closet-Covered patio with lake views-Desert landscaping both front and back-Cul De Sac lot-Great Chandler location-YARD SERVICE INCLUDED-Come take a look-You will like this home.