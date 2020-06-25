All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

1417 E CHICAGO Circle E

1417 East Chicago Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1417 East Chicago Circle, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lakefront Home in the Springs-Views of the Lake and the soothing sounds of a waterfall-Vaulted ceilings in the living room and dining room area-Upgraded Kitchen w/Granite Countertops-Breakfast Bar-Stainless Steel Appliances-Cherry Wood Cabinets-Family room has tile flooring-Eat in area-Fireplace-Master suite has a private exit to Balcony with Lakeside views-Full Master bath-Dual Sinks-Separate shower and tub-Walk-in closet-Covered patio with lake views-Desert landscaping both front and back-Cul De Sac lot-Great Chandler location-YARD SERVICE INCLUDED-Come take a look-You will like this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1417 E CHICAGO Circle E have any available units?
1417 E CHICAGO Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 E CHICAGO Circle E have?
Some of 1417 E CHICAGO Circle E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 E CHICAGO Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
1417 E CHICAGO Circle E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 E CHICAGO Circle E pet-friendly?
No, 1417 E CHICAGO Circle E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1417 E CHICAGO Circle E offer parking?
Yes, 1417 E CHICAGO Circle E offers parking.
Does 1417 E CHICAGO Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 E CHICAGO Circle E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 E CHICAGO Circle E have a pool?
No, 1417 E CHICAGO Circle E does not have a pool.
Does 1417 E CHICAGO Circle E have accessible units?
No, 1417 E CHICAGO Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 E CHICAGO Circle E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 E CHICAGO Circle E has units with dishwashers.

