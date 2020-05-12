1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

***ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT AC units in every single room***5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (2 without bathtub however)***Landscaping, air filters, salt for water softener all included***3 car garage with drive through garage to backyard and RV GATE***Pre-wired speakers and the 8 Security Camera system does CONVEY***5 great room sizes and 3 full bath***Excellent location, walking distance to the elementary school and Pima Park and just minutes from shopping and restaurants.*** all appliances included***