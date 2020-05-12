All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive

1414 East Carla Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1414 East Carla Vista Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT AC units in every single room***5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (2 without bathtub however)***Landscaping, air filters, salt for water softener all included***3 car garage with drive through garage to backyard and RV GATE***Pre-wired speakers and the 8 Security Camera system does CONVEY***5 great room sizes and 3 full bath***Excellent location, walking distance to the elementary school and Pima Park and just minutes from shopping and restaurants.*** all appliances included***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive have any available units?
1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive have a pool?
No, 1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 E CARLA VISTA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College