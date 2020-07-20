All apartments in Chandler
1411 E ERIE Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:04 PM

1411 E ERIE Street

1411 East Erie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1411 East Erie Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location! Location! 3 BD, 2BA with pool, 3 car garage. Appliances are included - W/D and Fridge. Vaulted ceilings and fans throughout. Formal living/dining as you walk in, large family room adjacent with decorative separation wall. Family room is open to the kitchen. Kitchen features granite, custom faucet, updated appliances, large island, pantry and breakfast nook. Master bedroom is spacious with master bath separate tub/shower, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Bonus den/office space or use as a 4th bdrm (no closet).Large backyard with diving pool, extended covered patio and easy maintenance landscaping (no grass). Near award winning Chandler School District- Chandler High School, Willis Jr. High and Sanborn Elem. Close to shopping SanTan Crossroads, Award winning BASIS Charter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 E ERIE Street have any available units?
1411 E ERIE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 E ERIE Street have?
Some of 1411 E ERIE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 E ERIE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1411 E ERIE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 E ERIE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1411 E ERIE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1411 E ERIE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1411 E ERIE Street offers parking.
Does 1411 E ERIE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 E ERIE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 E ERIE Street have a pool?
Yes, 1411 E ERIE Street has a pool.
Does 1411 E ERIE Street have accessible units?
No, 1411 E ERIE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 E ERIE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 E ERIE Street has units with dishwashers.
