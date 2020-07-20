1411 E ERIE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location! Location! 3 BD, 2BA with pool, 3 car garage. Appliances are included - W/D and Fridge. Vaulted ceilings and fans throughout. Formal living/dining as you walk in, large family room adjacent with decorative separation wall. Family room is open to the kitchen. Kitchen features granite, custom faucet, updated appliances, large island, pantry and breakfast nook. Master bedroom is spacious with master bath separate tub/shower, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Bonus den/office space or use as a 4th bdrm (no closet).Large backyard with diving pool, extended covered patio and easy maintenance landscaping (no grass). Near award winning Chandler School District- Chandler High School, Willis Jr. High and Sanborn Elem. Close to shopping SanTan Crossroads, Award winning BASIS Charter.