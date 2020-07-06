All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1371 W. Gary Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1371 W. Gary Dr.
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1371 W. Gary Dr.

1371 West Gary Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1371 West Gary Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Festival-Celebration

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Chandler Beauty - This is the home!! This is a bright and welcoming 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath home in the heart of Chandler. Home offers great room, living room, eat-in kitchen, & den. Just painted inside and out. Home offers new carpet, new appliances, new ceiling fans, partially updated plumbing and new HVAC Unit.

Total monthly rent will be $1590.70. This includes tenant admin fee and mandatory renters insurance policy and taxes if applicable. Security deposit is $1500, Cleaning deposit $387 and Pet fee is dependent on "FIDO" score from PetScreening.com. No pet? - then no fee but you still must use PetScreening.com. Application fee is $65 per person for anyone 18 and older who will be living in the property and a $20 fee for PetScreening.com if you have pets. For rental qualifications go to www.DesertMastersRealty.com, select the Rentals tab at the top of the page. To schedule a viewing go to www.DesertMastersRealty.com, select Rentals, select I want to view DMR Rentals then select the Contact Us. Fill out your information and schedule your showing online.

(RLNE5712615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1371 W. Gary Dr. have any available units?
1371 W. Gary Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1371 W. Gary Dr. have?
Some of 1371 W. Gary Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1371 W. Gary Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1371 W. Gary Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1371 W. Gary Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1371 W. Gary Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1371 W. Gary Dr. offer parking?
No, 1371 W. Gary Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1371 W. Gary Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1371 W. Gary Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1371 W. Gary Dr. have a pool?
No, 1371 W. Gary Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1371 W. Gary Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1371 W. Gary Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1371 W. Gary Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1371 W. Gary Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College