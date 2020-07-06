1371 W. Gary Dr.

Amenities
Newly Remodeled Chandler Beauty - This is the home!! This is a bright and welcoming 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath home in the heart of Chandler. Home offers great room, living room, eat-in kitchen, & den. Just painted inside and out. Home offers new carpet, new appliances, new ceiling fans, partially updated plumbing and new HVAC Unit.
Total monthly rent will be $1590.70. This includes tenant admin fee and mandatory renters insurance policy and taxes if applicable. Security deposit is $1500, Cleaning deposit $387 and Pet fee is dependent on "FIDO" score from PetScreening.com. No pet? - then no fee but you still must use PetScreening.com. Application fee is $65 per person for anyone 18 and older who will be living in the property and a $20 fee for PetScreening.com if you have pets. For rental qualifications go to www.DesertMastersRealty.com, select the Rentals tab at the top of the page. To schedule a viewing go to www.DesertMastersRealty.com, select Rentals, select I want to view DMR Rentals then select the Contact Us. Fill out your information and schedule your showing online.
(RLNE5712615)