1361 E ERIE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wow, such a great Rental home! Not only do you have a formal living room & dining room but you'll also have a family room right next to the kitchen! There are 4 Bedrooms & 3 full baths too!! You'll love the nice big backyard with lush green grass, a covered patio and a storage shed. There's also a 3 car garage with a 2nd overhead door from the single bay which goes to a slab in the backyard, could be great for a trailer or boat! The owner may accept pets but I'll need to know specific details in order to get his approval before you make an application. verifiable Income needs to be at least $5,100 per month & no previous evictions need apply. Non-refundable app fee is $50 per person 18 or older. I think you'll love this non-HOA community, nice mature landscaping