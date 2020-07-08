All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:24 PM

1361 E ERIE Street

1361 East Erie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1361 East Erie Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wow, such a great Rental home! Not only do you have a formal living room & dining room but you'll also have a family room right next to the kitchen! There are 4 Bedrooms & 3 full baths too!! You'll love the nice big backyard with lush green grass, a covered patio and a storage shed. There's also a 3 car garage with a 2nd overhead door from the single bay which goes to a slab in the backyard, could be great for a trailer or boat! The owner may accept pets but I'll need to know specific details in order to get his approval before you make an application. verifiable Income needs to be at least $5,100 per month & no previous evictions need apply. Non-refundable app fee is $50 per person 18 or older. I think you'll love this non-HOA community, nice mature landscaping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 E ERIE Street have any available units?
1361 E ERIE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1361 E ERIE Street have?
Some of 1361 E ERIE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 E ERIE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1361 E ERIE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 E ERIE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1361 E ERIE Street is pet friendly.
Does 1361 E ERIE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1361 E ERIE Street offers parking.
Does 1361 E ERIE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 E ERIE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 E ERIE Street have a pool?
No, 1361 E ERIE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1361 E ERIE Street have accessible units?
No, 1361 E ERIE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 E ERIE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1361 E ERIE Street has units with dishwashers.

