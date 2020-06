Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous recently re-modeled top-of-the-line rental home! 3bedrooms and a beautiful loft, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage (with storage cabinet and RACKS!), newly plastered swimming pool and JACUZZI! white kitchen cabinets with portable island. gas stove, built in microwave and lighted pot rack! Storage shed out back. - Won't last inquire today! side-by-side Refrigerator included, near new LG washer and dryer included. AVAILABLE NOW. NO PETS. Owner pays yard service, HOA and Pool Service!