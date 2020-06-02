132 W RAVEN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location and Great Schools in Chandler. 3 BR 2 BATH beautiful home with 2 car extended garage. eat-in kitchen maple cabinets and all appliances are included. Extended Patio. New Painting are done for interior and exterior walls. It is very convenient to chandler city park, schools like Hamilton high school & Basis schools, and highway 202 and 101. Sprouts, Albertsons, Fry's Grocery and other shops are all near by. It has one of the best school district and awesome neighborhood. Do not miss this one.