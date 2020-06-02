All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

132 W RAVEN Drive

132 West Raven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

132 West Raven Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carino Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location and Great Schools in Chandler. 3 BR 2 BATH beautiful home with 2 car extended garage. eat-in kitchen maple cabinets and all appliances are included. Extended Patio. New Painting are done for interior and exterior walls. It is very convenient to chandler city park, schools like Hamilton high school & Basis schools, and highway 202 and 101. Sprouts, Albertsons, Fry's Grocery and other shops are all near by. It has one of the best school district and awesome neighborhood. Do not miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 W RAVEN Drive have any available units?
132 W RAVEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 W RAVEN Drive have?
Some of 132 W RAVEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 W RAVEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
132 W RAVEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 W RAVEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 132 W RAVEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 132 W RAVEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 132 W RAVEN Drive offers parking.
Does 132 W RAVEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 W RAVEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 W RAVEN Drive have a pool?
No, 132 W RAVEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 132 W RAVEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 132 W RAVEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 132 W RAVEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 W RAVEN Drive has units with dishwashers.

