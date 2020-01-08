1310 West Sparrow Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedrooms house with one bedroom and full bath downstairs. Separate living and family room. Open kitchen to family room overlook the big green backyard. All appliances provided including double-door refrigerator, washer and dryer! Freshly painted interior and exterior. All tiles downstairs. Very convenient location with easy access to highway 202 and 101. Great Chandler schools, elementary and junior high within walking distance.



NO cat, prefer no dog (only one dog under 25 lbs may be considered) NO smoking. No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1675 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if applicable.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.