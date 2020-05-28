1310 N. Longmore St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dec734d05e ---- Bautiful Home in Andersen Springs! 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot. Vaulted Ceilings, separate living room and family rooms and spacious kitchen with walk-in pantry. Large Master Suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, private bathroom with dual sinks, and separate shower/tub. Huge grassy backyard with covered patio. Popular Chandler Location close to shopping, highly rated schools, parks and greenbelt. Ready for you to call home!! Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.