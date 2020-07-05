All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr

1270 South Wagonwheel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1270 South Wagonwheel Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Arizona Reflections

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr Available 07/15/20 AVAILABLE 7/15/2020!!! - This home has it all! 3 Bedroom/2 bath with split floor plan! Stainless steel cooktop/range and dishwasher installed, covered patio that faces common area. Warm and Inviting Home! Great Room for Easy Entertaining! Coveted Corner Lot with View Fence! Common Area Behind Home! Cabinets in Garage for Extra Storage! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2908327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr have any available units?
1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr have?
Some of 1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr offers parking.
Does 1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr have a pool?
No, 1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr have accessible units?
No, 1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr has units with dishwashers.

