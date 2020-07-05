Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1270 S Wagon Wheel Dr Available 07/15/20 AVAILABLE 7/15/2020!!! - This home has it all! 3 Bedroom/2 bath with split floor plan! Stainless steel cooktop/range and dishwasher installed, covered patio that faces common area. Warm and Inviting Home! Great Room for Easy Entertaining! Coveted Corner Lot with View Fence! Common Area Behind Home! Cabinets in Garage for Extra Storage! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2908327)