Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

I HAVE AN APPROVED APP I JUST HAVE A DELAY IN SIGNING THE LEASE!This home is Amazing! Fully remodeled, granite, counters, ss appliances, ALL tile throughout, love that! Grass front, grass/desert back with a lime tree! Ceiling fans and modern fixtures throughout. This is going to go fast so schedule your viewing today. Small dogs only, NO cats.Admin fee plus tax added for a monthly total of $1568.18.