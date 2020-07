1263 S EMMETT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING LOCATION GILBERT AND PECOS!!** NEWER PAINT ** NEWER CARPET ** LOOKS & FEELS BRAND NEW!! THIS WONDERFUL 2 BED 2 BATH HOME HAS IT ALL; TILE IN THE RIGHT PLACES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BREAKFAST BAR AND DINNING AREA. FRIDGE INCLUDED! LAUNDRY CLOSET IN THE HALL, GUEST BEDROOM & FULL GUEST BATH. MASTER SUITE HAS PRIVATE MASTER BATH WITH A WALK IN CLOSET. THE BACK YARD HAS PALM TREES, NICE SHRUBS, GRASS AND A COVERED PATIO!! ABSOLUTE BEAUTIFUL HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, CHANDLER GILBERT COLLEGE, SHOPPING, FREEWAY ACCESS, ENTERTAINMENT AND MORE! SPACIOUS 2 CAR GARAGE, MATURE SHADE TREE OUT FRONT. DON'T LET THIS ONE PASS YOU BY!! NO PETS PLEASE