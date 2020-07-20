1250 N ABBEY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking new construction pet friendly

Living well in Arizona! Imagine coming home every day to this inviting gated community. Just off the I10-so easy access to just about everywhere you want to go. ''Nearly new'' condo with great community amenities including; state of the art recreation facility. Fitness room, lap pool, kid's pool, fire pits and lots of inviting areas for entertaining and enjoying our beautiful AZ weather. Gas grills are poolside also, so plan the entire day at the ''resort''. Inside feels very chic and comfortable all at the same time-inside and outside living with large covered balcony areas on 2 floors. Granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. 2 car garage as well as plenty of guest parking spots. Something for all ages - basketball, dog park, and more!!