1250 N ABBEY Lane
Last updated November 24 2019 at 5:26 AM

1250 N ABBEY Lane

1250 N Abbey Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1250 N Abbey Ln, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
new construction
pet friendly
Living well in Arizona! Imagine coming home every day to this inviting gated community. Just off the I10-so easy access to just about everywhere you want to go. ''Nearly new'' condo with great community amenities including; state of the art recreation facility. Fitness room, lap pool, kid's pool, fire pits and lots of inviting areas for entertaining and enjoying our beautiful AZ weather. Gas grills are poolside also, so plan the entire day at the ''resort''. Inside feels very chic and comfortable all at the same time-inside and outside living with large covered balcony areas on 2 floors. Granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. 2 car garage as well as plenty of guest parking spots. Something for all ages - basketball, dog park, and more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

