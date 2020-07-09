All apartments in Chandler
1240 East Morelos Street
1240 East Morelos Street

1240 East Morelos Street · No Longer Available
Location

1240 East Morelos Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Willis Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 5 Bed / 3.5 Bath in Chandler! This home is conveniently located near the 202! It has a 3 car garage and is cable ready! Brand new carpet and paint! The kitchen is really open with lots of cabinets and a large island. The living room has a fireplace, which is great for relaxing. It has a basement! The master bathroom has dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The backyard is perfect for entertaining! It has a covered patio, amazing swimming pool, and nice BBQ area! Pool and landscaping service included in rent! CALL NOW! This STUNNING place will go FAST!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (No cats, 1 small dog w/ owner approval)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 East Morelos Street have any available units?
1240 East Morelos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 East Morelos Street have?
Some of 1240 East Morelos Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 East Morelos Street currently offering any rent specials?
1240 East Morelos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 East Morelos Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 East Morelos Street is pet friendly.
Does 1240 East Morelos Street offer parking?
Yes, 1240 East Morelos Street offers parking.
Does 1240 East Morelos Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 East Morelos Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 East Morelos Street have a pool?
Yes, 1240 East Morelos Street has a pool.
Does 1240 East Morelos Street have accessible units?
No, 1240 East Morelos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 East Morelos Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 East Morelos Street does not have units with dishwashers.

