1240 East Morelos Street

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 5 Bed / 3.5 Bath in Chandler! This home is conveniently located near the 202! It has a 3 car garage and is cable ready! Brand new carpet and paint! The kitchen is really open with lots of cabinets and a large island. The living room has a fireplace, which is great for relaxing. It has a basement! The master bathroom has dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The backyard is perfect for entertaining! It has a covered patio, amazing swimming pool, and nice BBQ area! Pool and landscaping service included in rent! CALL NOW! This STUNNING place will go FAST!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (No cats, 1 small dog w/ owner approval)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



