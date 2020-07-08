121 N. Californa Unit #34 001

121 N California St, Chandler, AZ 85225 Downtown Chandler
Chandler Downtown Condo 2-Bedroom - Beautiful 2-bedroom condo next to downtown Chandler in walking distance to bars and restaurants. Two car garage. Brand new hardwood flooaurs and carpet. All stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Washer dryer included. One car garage. Walking distance to very nice pool area. Don't wait; this will go fast.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
