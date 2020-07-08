All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

121 N. Californa Unit #34 001

121 N California St · No Longer Available
Location

121 N California St, Chandler, AZ 85225
Downtown Chandler

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Chandler Downtown Condo 2-Bedroom - Beautiful 2-bedroom condo next to downtown Chandler in walking distance to bars and restaurants. Two car garage. Brand new hardwood flooaurs and carpet. All stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Washer dryer included. One car garage. Walking distance to very nice pool area. Don't wait; this will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 N. Californa Unit #34 001 have any available units?
121 N. Californa Unit #34 001 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 N. Californa Unit #34 001 have?
Some of 121 N. Californa Unit #34 001's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 N. Californa Unit #34 001 currently offering any rent specials?
121 N. Californa Unit #34 001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 N. Californa Unit #34 001 pet-friendly?
No, 121 N. Californa Unit #34 001 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 121 N. Californa Unit #34 001 offer parking?
Yes, 121 N. Californa Unit #34 001 offers parking.
Does 121 N. Californa Unit #34 001 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 N. Californa Unit #34 001 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 N. Californa Unit #34 001 have a pool?
Yes, 121 N. Californa Unit #34 001 has a pool.
Does 121 N. Californa Unit #34 001 have accessible units?
No, 121 N. Californa Unit #34 001 does not have accessible units.
Does 121 N. Californa Unit #34 001 have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 N. Californa Unit #34 001 does not have units with dishwashers.

