Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM

1209 E BROWNING Place

1209 East Browning Place · No Longer Available
Location

1209 East Browning Place, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home available in quiet Chandler location. This spacious floor plan is perfect for a large or muti-generational family. Downstairs bedroom and full bathroom provides a very dynamic utilization option to fit your family needs. Spotless and very well cared interior features an enchanting entryway with gorgeous, pristine flooring . Spacious formal living and dining rooms and a super high ceiling family room that opens up to a gourmet kitchen boasting stylish granite countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, an extended island and plenty of maple cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 E BROWNING Place have any available units?
1209 E BROWNING Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 E BROWNING Place have?
Some of 1209 E BROWNING Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 E BROWNING Place currently offering any rent specials?
1209 E BROWNING Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 E BROWNING Place pet-friendly?
No, 1209 E BROWNING Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1209 E BROWNING Place offer parking?
Yes, 1209 E BROWNING Place offers parking.
Does 1209 E BROWNING Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 E BROWNING Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 E BROWNING Place have a pool?
No, 1209 E BROWNING Place does not have a pool.
Does 1209 E BROWNING Place have accessible units?
No, 1209 E BROWNING Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 E BROWNING Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 E BROWNING Place has units with dishwashers.
