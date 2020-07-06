1203 W FLAMINGO Court

Amenities

Charming 3-bedroom home in Clemente Ranch! North/South exposure on a Cul-de-sac street and across from a grassy park. Shopping, dining, and more within a quick drive or walk- plus super easy access to Loop 202 and 101 Freeways & major establishments like Intel, Wells Fargo, Dignity Chandler Regional & Mercy Gilbert Hospitals. NEW engineered hardwood and carpets; granite kitchen counters; Laundry room cabinets, back patio that extends the length of the home. Comfortable yards with minimal maintenance. Application fee is $45 per person which is non refundable. Tenants to pay 1.5% chandler of city rental tax.