Chandler, AZ
1203 W FLAMINGO Court
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

1203 W FLAMINGO Court

1203 West Flamingo Court · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Luxury Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

1203 West Flamingo Court, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming 3-bedroom home in Clemente Ranch! North/South exposure on a Cul-de-sac street and across from a grassy park. Shopping, dining, and more within a quick drive or walk- plus super easy access to Loop 202 and 101 Freeways & major establishments like Intel, Wells Fargo, Dignity Chandler Regional & Mercy Gilbert Hospitals. NEW engineered hardwood and carpets; granite kitchen counters; Laundry room cabinets, back patio that extends the length of the home. Comfortable yards with minimal maintenance. Application fee is $45 per person which is non refundable. Tenants to pay 1.5% chandler of city rental tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 W FLAMINGO Court have any available units?
1203 W FLAMINGO Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 W FLAMINGO Court have?
Some of 1203 W FLAMINGO Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 W FLAMINGO Court currently offering any rent specials?
1203 W FLAMINGO Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 W FLAMINGO Court pet-friendly?
No, 1203 W FLAMINGO Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1203 W FLAMINGO Court offer parking?
No, 1203 W FLAMINGO Court does not offer parking.
Does 1203 W FLAMINGO Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 W FLAMINGO Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 W FLAMINGO Court have a pool?
No, 1203 W FLAMINGO Court does not have a pool.
Does 1203 W FLAMINGO Court have accessible units?
No, 1203 W FLAMINGO Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 W FLAMINGO Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 W FLAMINGO Court has units with dishwashers.

