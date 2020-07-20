1181 N Spire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath Rooms plus an open loft in beautiful Autumn lane community in Chandler, AZ. Dramatic home with vaulted ceiling, lots of windows, huge volume, in a model home condition. Finished with top of the line goods. Wood like flooring. Gorgeous granite counter top. Shaker cabinet in espresso stains. Open kitchen concept with view of private backyard. The master bedroom is on the main floor with private exit to backyard. Separate tub and shower, dual vanities, walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in every room. Private back yard with covered patio. Extra concrete patio. Over size 2 car garage, mud room/ laundry room. Highly desirable location near HWY 101. 60 ,10 & 202. Walk to Whole foods, eateries, Run to this A+ home.