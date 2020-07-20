All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

1181 N Spire Drive

1181 North Spire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1181 North Spire Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath Rooms plus an open loft in beautiful Autumn lane community in Chandler, AZ. Dramatic home with vaulted ceiling, lots of windows, huge volume, in a model home condition. Finished with top of the line goods. Wood like flooring. Gorgeous granite counter top. Shaker cabinet in espresso stains. Open kitchen concept with view of private backyard. The master bedroom is on the main floor with private exit to backyard. Separate tub and shower, dual vanities, walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in every room. Private back yard with covered patio. Extra concrete patio. Over size 2 car garage, mud room/ laundry room. Highly desirable location near HWY 101. 60 ,10 & 202. Walk to Whole foods, eateries, Run to this A+ home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 N Spire Drive have any available units?
1181 N Spire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1181 N Spire Drive have?
Some of 1181 N Spire Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1181 N Spire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1181 N Spire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 N Spire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1181 N Spire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1181 N Spire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1181 N Spire Drive offers parking.
Does 1181 N Spire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1181 N Spire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 N Spire Drive have a pool?
No, 1181 N Spire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1181 N Spire Drive have accessible units?
No, 1181 N Spire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 N Spire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1181 N Spire Drive has units with dishwashers.
