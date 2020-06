Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground

Big 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Large master suite; Large loft, large great room and separate pantry/laundry room. This home is Spacious! Great location easy access to 202 and abundant shopping including Chandler Fashion Mall. Faux wood blinds. Huge green belt & playground 2 doors to the south of home! Last tenants left washer and dryer. New tenants welcome to use but owner does not provide or upkeep washer and dryer. NO PETS, sorry. Tenant pays utilities, owner pays HOA dues.