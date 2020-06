1152 W Island Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit pool

Coming Soon! Luxury Custom Home in Prestigious Islands in Ocotillo, Chandler(1152 W Island) - PEOPLE TAKE PRIDE TO LIVE IN THIS SUBDIVISION. CUSTOM HOME IN OCOTILLO WITH A PRIVATE POOL. OVER 1/3 ACRE IN A GATED COMMUNITY! GOURMET KITCHEN WHICH FEATURES INCLUDE CHERRY STAINED ALDER CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVENS WITH GAS COOK TOP. OPEN FAMILY ROOM WITH BUILT-IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER AND LARGE YARD WITH HUGE COVERED PATIOS. PRIVATE POOL WITH WATERFALL, AND A GAS FIRE PIT. MASTER SUITE HAS WHIRLPOOL TUB, TRAVERTINE SNAIL SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS, MIRRORED DRESSING AREA AND ENORMOUS CLOSET. UPGRADED TRAVERTINE FLOORING, PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND COFFERED CEILINGS THROUGHOUT. SPACIOUS AND PRIVATE BACKYARD FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY TO RELAX AND ENJOY. THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST HOMES IN THE COMMUNITY YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS.



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, TEXT/call LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.



CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB



AVAILABLE FOR JUNE MOVE IN



(RLNE2788649)