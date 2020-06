Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Amazing home in a premier Chandler gated community. Formal living and dining room, breakfast nook, family room with fireplace, wet bar, office/den plus 4 bedrooms. Master bedroom split with private exit to pool/patio. Wall of glass provides natural light throughout the family room and kitchen. Second master has private bath, private exit plus sitting room - excellent in-law suite! Travertine flooring and neutral color carpet throughout.