1079 W RAVEN Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

Nice 3 bedroom with split floor plan located in a desirable Chandler neighborhood! A convenient location to shopping, school and highway. Tile floor throughout the house. Neutral color paint throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Family room, living room, and breakfast area. Ceiling fans in Family room, living room, master bedroom and one bedroom. Master bath has a separate shower and tub. Backyard features covered patio and fruit trees. 2 car garage has lots of built in cupboards with doors. All Whirlpool stainless steel appliance, including dishwasher, stove and range hood, and refrigerator. Whirlpool washer and dryer included. Available March 10th, 2019.