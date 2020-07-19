All apartments in Chandler
1079 W RAVEN Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1079 W RAVEN Drive

1079 West Raven Drive · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

1079 West Raven Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Nice 3 bedroom with split floor plan located in a desirable Chandler neighborhood! A convenient location to shopping, school and highway. Tile floor throughout the house. Neutral color paint throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Family room, living room, and breakfast area. Ceiling fans in Family room, living room, master bedroom and one bedroom. Master bath has a separate shower and tub. Backyard features covered patio and fruit trees. 2 car garage has lots of built in cupboards with doors. All Whirlpool stainless steel appliance, including dishwasher, stove and range hood, and refrigerator. Whirlpool washer and dryer included. Available March 10th, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1079 W RAVEN Drive have any available units?
1079 W RAVEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1079 W RAVEN Drive have?
Some of 1079 W RAVEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1079 W RAVEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1079 W RAVEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1079 W RAVEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1079 W RAVEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1079 W RAVEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1079 W RAVEN Drive offers parking.
Does 1079 W RAVEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1079 W RAVEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1079 W RAVEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1079 W RAVEN Drive has a pool.
Does 1079 W RAVEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1079 W RAVEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1079 W RAVEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1079 W RAVEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
