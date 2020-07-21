All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1073 W. Bluebird Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1073 W. Bluebird Dr.
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

1073 W. Bluebird Dr.

1073 West Bluebird Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1073 West Bluebird Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath in Clemente Ranch - Cute 3/2 in Clemente Ranch. Eat in kitchen, lots of counter space. Kitchen opens into a family room! Vaulted ceilings! Office space included. Brand new roof, new AC unit and new water heater! Community has large park! Close to the 202, shopping, as well as several restaurants. This is one you don't want to miss!

***Available for a 6 or 12 month lease***

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1550
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1550
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1550 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing

(RLNE5121762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1073 W. Bluebird Dr. have any available units?
1073 W. Bluebird Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1073 W. Bluebird Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1073 W. Bluebird Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1073 W. Bluebird Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1073 W. Bluebird Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1073 W. Bluebird Dr. offer parking?
No, 1073 W. Bluebird Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1073 W. Bluebird Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1073 W. Bluebird Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1073 W. Bluebird Dr. have a pool?
No, 1073 W. Bluebird Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1073 W. Bluebird Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1073 W. Bluebird Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1073 W. Bluebird Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1073 W. Bluebird Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1073 W. Bluebird Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1073 W. Bluebird Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College