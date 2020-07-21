1073 W. Bluebird Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 2 Bath in Clemente Ranch - Cute 3/2 in Clemente Ranch. Eat in kitchen, lots of counter space. Kitchen opens into a family room! Vaulted ceilings! Office space included. Brand new roof, new AC unit and new water heater! Community has large park! Close to the 202, shopping, as well as several restaurants. This is one you don't want to miss!



***Available for a 6 or 12 month lease***



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1550

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1550

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1550 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing



