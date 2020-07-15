All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

1056 N LONGMORE Street

1056 North Longmore Street · (480) 632-4226
Location

1056 North Longmore Street, Chandler, AZ 85224
Andersen Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1587 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This spacious and well-maintained home features a great room floor plan with a separate kitchen with a breakfast nook.The split master offers upgraded cabinets, a large garden tub, and a separate shower. The low-maintenance backyard features a sparkling diving pool. There is tile throughout as well as upgraded paint. Pool Service Included! Lease starts two weeks from date application is approved. Furniture is negotiable. *TCT Will be closed from Dec 24-Jan 1. All inquiries will be responded to and applications will be processed once we return on Jan 2nd.Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key FeeSecurity Deposit (refundable) $1600Security Fee (non-refundable) $400$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, Max 1 small dog3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 N LONGMORE Street have any available units?
1056 N LONGMORE Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1056 N LONGMORE Street have?
Some of 1056 N LONGMORE Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 N LONGMORE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1056 N LONGMORE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 N LONGMORE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1056 N LONGMORE Street is pet friendly.
Does 1056 N LONGMORE Street offer parking?
No, 1056 N LONGMORE Street does not offer parking.
Does 1056 N LONGMORE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 N LONGMORE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 N LONGMORE Street have a pool?
Yes, 1056 N LONGMORE Street has a pool.
Does 1056 N LONGMORE Street have accessible units?
No, 1056 N LONGMORE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 N LONGMORE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1056 N LONGMORE Street has units with dishwashers.
