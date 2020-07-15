1056 N LONGMORE Street

Amenities
This spacious and well-maintained home features a great room floor plan with a separate kitchen with a breakfast nook.The split master offers upgraded cabinets, a large garden tub, and a separate shower. The low-maintenance backyard features a sparkling diving pool. There is tile throughout as well as upgraded paint. Pool Service Included! Lease starts two weeks from date application is approved. Furniture is negotiable. *TCT Will be closed from Dec 24-Jan 1. All inquiries will be responded to and applications will be processed once we return on Jan 2nd.Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key FeeSecurity Deposit (refundable) $1600Security Fee (non-refundable) $400$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, Max 1 small dog3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin