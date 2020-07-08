All apartments in Chandler
104 N Terrace Rd

104 North Terrace Road · No Longer Available
Location

104 North Terrace Road, Chandler, AZ 85226
Glenview Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f6874a091 ---- Beautiful home with loads of charm. Bright family room with cozy wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Kitchen features custom cabinets with lots of natural sunlight looking out into the backyard. A separate dining room overlooking the front terrace. Beautifully landscaped yard with pool, hot tub, bar, and secluded area for a quiet retreat. 2 car garage with plenty storage and an extra refrigerator. Master bedroom with separate shower, soaking tub and private access to pool. Large bonus room with private bath and entry. Must see!!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 N Terrace Rd have any available units?
104 N Terrace Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 N Terrace Rd have?
Some of 104 N Terrace Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 N Terrace Rd currently offering any rent specials?
104 N Terrace Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 N Terrace Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 N Terrace Rd is pet friendly.
Does 104 N Terrace Rd offer parking?
Yes, 104 N Terrace Rd offers parking.
Does 104 N Terrace Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 N Terrace Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 N Terrace Rd have a pool?
Yes, 104 N Terrace Rd has a pool.
Does 104 N Terrace Rd have accessible units?
No, 104 N Terrace Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 104 N Terrace Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 N Terrace Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

