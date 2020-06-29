10 S. 130th Place

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic Remodel in The Heart of Chandler! - Fantastic remodeled home located in the heart of Chandler! Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms & 2 baths. There is newer paint and carpet as well as updated cabinetry, bathrooms, appliances and more!! It also features a large picture window, built in shelves & ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room. There is an eat in kitchen with ample cabinet space. SOLAR PANELS ARE ACTIVE AND WILL KEEP YOUR SRP BILL LOWER.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1450

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1450

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $1450 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing



(RLNE2688322)