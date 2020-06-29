All apartments in Chandler
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

10 S. 130th Place

10 South 130th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10 South 130th Place, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Remodel in The Heart of Chandler! - Fantastic remodeled home located in the heart of Chandler! Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms & 2 baths. There is newer paint and carpet as well as updated cabinetry, bathrooms, appliances and more!! It also features a large picture window, built in shelves & ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room. There is an eat in kitchen with ample cabinet space. SOLAR PANELS ARE ACTIVE AND WILL KEEP YOUR SRP BILL LOWER.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1450
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1450
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Upon approved application the $1450 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing

(RLNE2688322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

