Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking

This freshly painted home is ready for a new tenant. This home offers three bedrooms, eat in kitchen, family room, and loft. There is a small yard and front yard maintenance is taken care by the HOA. This home has new carpet, dishwasher and microwave. Please call today to set an appointment to view. No pets please. Tenant to verify school information.