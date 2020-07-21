509 N 119TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful Avondale home is move-in ready w/new interior paint. The appliances include washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. The kitchen has granite countertops complimenting the upgraded cabinets and with a large walk-in pantry. Downstairs has a bedroom with a full bathroom next to it creating the perfect guest room. The great room is perfect for hosting guests and opens to the kitchen with a sliding door leading to the covered patio. The master suite is large with lots of natural light. The ensuite bath has dual sink vanities and a large walk-in shower. The large walk-in closet has plenty of space. The 2 car garage rounds out this amazing home ready for you to move in.