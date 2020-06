3720 N ROSEWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING 3 BED, 2.5 BTH WITH GORGEOUS LAKE VIEWS IN GARDEN LAKE MANOR. FEATURING A SPACIOUS & OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF WINDOWS, TONS OF STORAGE, VAULTED CEILINGS, FRESH PAINT T/O, NEWER CARPET & MORE! KITCHEN COMES COMPLETE WITH MATCHING WHITE APPLIANCES, LARGE PANTRY, & HUGE ISLAND. LIVING & FAMILY ROOMS DIVIDED BY A STYLISH WINE BAR. FORMAL DINING ROOM. HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS. 3 LARGE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET, BATHROOM EN-SUITE COMPLETE WITH DOUBLE SINKS, SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER, AND PRIVATE TOILET. YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS EVENINGS ON THE HUGE COVERED BALCONY WITH A DECK OVERLOOKING THE LAKE OR RELAX UNDER THE SHADE OF THE SPACIOUS BACK PATIO! JUST 2 DOORS DOWN FROM THE COMMUNITY POOL/SPA. $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.