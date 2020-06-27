3438 N 126TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This BEAUTIFUL Home has just been added lots of upgrades. Upon entry, you are greeted by a beautiful 8'' x 36'' wood like tile. dual and wood staircase on white tone. On your right you emerge into the great open space on the living room, followed by the formal dining place, and finally the family room. The open space between the Family room and the kitchen makes this home to look huge but also homey. Next to the kitchen you can still enjoy family gathering for breakfast or lunch. Or you can just eat at the breakfast bar. A very conveniently placed pantry and brand new appliances will make your cooking easier and enjoyable. Behind the kitchen the master room is located with an amazing view of the pool and back yard. the three bedrooms upstairs with double sink cabinet bathroom.