Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

3438 N 126TH Drive

3438 North 126th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3438 North 126th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Corte Sierra

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This BEAUTIFUL Home has just been added lots of upgrades. Upon entry, you are greeted by a beautiful 8'' x 36'' wood like tile. dual and wood staircase on white tone. On your right you emerge into the great open space on the living room, followed by the formal dining place, and finally the family room. The open space between the Family room and the kitchen makes this home to look huge but also homey. Next to the kitchen you can still enjoy family gathering for breakfast or lunch. Or you can just eat at the breakfast bar. A very conveniently placed pantry and brand new appliances will make your cooking easier and enjoyable. Behind the kitchen the master room is located with an amazing view of the pool and back yard. the three bedrooms upstairs with double sink cabinet bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 N 126TH Drive have any available units?
3438 N 126TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3438 N 126TH Drive have?
Some of 3438 N 126TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3438 N 126TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3438 N 126TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 N 126TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3438 N 126TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 3438 N 126TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3438 N 126TH Drive offers parking.
Does 3438 N 126TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3438 N 126TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 N 126TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3438 N 126TH Drive has a pool.
Does 3438 N 126TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 3438 N 126TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 N 126TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3438 N 126TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
