Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:36 AM

3040 North 109th Avenue

3040 North 109th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3040 North 109th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
EXCEPTIONAL HOME WITH TONS OF BUILDER UPGRADES INCLUDING:FRONT ELEVATION, ROOF TILE, EXTENDED COVERED PATIO, MAPLE SPICE CABINETS, RECESSED LIGHTING, TILE, CARPET, BLINDS, DIGITAL PROGRAMABLE THERMOSTAT, CEILING FANS & MORE. Located Near 107th Ave and Thomas! WONDERFUL USE OF COLOR COMBINED WITH A LIGHT & BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN! OPEN OFFICE/DEN HAS MANY OTHER POSSIBILITIES.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 North 109th Avenue have any available units?
3040 North 109th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3040 North 109th Avenue have?
Some of 3040 North 109th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 North 109th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3040 North 109th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 North 109th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3040 North 109th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3040 North 109th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3040 North 109th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3040 North 109th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3040 North 109th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 North 109th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3040 North 109th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3040 North 109th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3040 North 109th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 North 109th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3040 North 109th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

