Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great floor plan and huge lot! Fully landscaped front and back with mature trees and easy maintenance. Open and bright living space with vaulted ceilings. Updated lighting fixtures and fans in most rooms. Kitchen has all appliances included and eat in area, great windows too. Generous master bedroom with huge walk in closet plus second closet. And, exit to backyard! Convenient location close to shopping, freeways and restaurants.