2514 South 110th Drive

Very nice home on quiet street in the popular Sanctuary at Avondale community.All neutral colors, split master plan, Brand new carpet throughout, fresh touch up paint. Great room floor plan, tile in all of the right places!Covered patio & 2 car Garage. Home has appliances, including a refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Application fee is $60 for the first adult applicant and $30 for each additional adult applicant.



Applications are submitted at rpmprivatewealthaz.com



Total monthly rent payment is $1250/mo, includes city sales tax and monthly management administration fee

Refundable security deposit of $1230 due within 48 hours of signing lease agreement. First month's rent and non-refundable $200 administration fee due on lease start date, rent will be prorated if lease start date is after the 1st day of the month.



To qualify for our properties we require the following:

* Please see information below regarding Criminal History

* No Evictions in last 3 years (and no current judgments)

* Monthly combined gross income of 3x the rental amount

* A Credit Score of 540 or higher

* No un-discharged bankruptcy

* Proof of income at least 3x the monthly rent

* Verifiable rental history including proper notice to previous landlord

CRIMINAL HISTORY: Not only must Applicant have acceptable credit history, additionally, all Applicants must meet our Criminal History Criteria. Applicants that have in excess of 10 misdemeanor and/or felony charges will not be considered. Applicants that are registered sex offenders will be denied. Applicants must have no felony convictions less than 10 years old that involve violent crimes against persons or property, including but not limited to murder, arson, kidnapping, assault, bomb related offenses, robbery or burglary, terrorism OR that involve the manufacturing or distribution of drugs in any manner. All other felony convictions must be more than 5 years old. Conviction of any drug related offenses involving possession only, or alcohol related offenses where no one was permanently injured or killed, must be at least 2 years old. Successful completion of any felony sentence at least 2 years ago and no new criminal activity for at least 2 years before this application is also required. No Applicant with any outstanding warrants or crime that is awaiting trial will be accepted.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.