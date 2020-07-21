All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 2514 South 110th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
2514 South 110th Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 11:26 PM

2514 South 110th Drive

2514 S 110th Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2514 S 110th Dr, Avondale, AZ 85323
Sanctuary

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice home on quiet street in the popular Sanctuary at Avondale community.All neutral colors, split master plan, Brand new carpet throughout, fresh touch up paint. Great room floor plan, tile in all of the right places!Covered patio & 2 car Garage. Home has appliances, including a refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Application fee is $60 for the first adult applicant and $30 for each additional adult applicant.

Applications are submitted at rpmprivatewealthaz.com

Total monthly rent payment is $1250/mo, includes city sales tax and monthly management administration fee
Refundable security deposit of $1230 due within 48 hours of signing lease agreement. First month's rent and non-refundable $200 administration fee due on lease start date, rent will be prorated if lease start date is after the 1st day of the month.

To qualify for our properties we require the following:
* Please see information below regarding Criminal History
* No Evictions in last 3 years (and no current judgments)
* Monthly combined gross income of 3x the rental amount
* A Credit Score of 540 or higher
* No un-discharged bankruptcy
* Proof of income at least 3x the monthly rent
* Verifiable rental history including proper notice to previous landlord
CRIMINAL HISTORY: Not only must Applicant have acceptable credit history, additionally, all Applicants must meet our Criminal History Criteria. Applicants that have in excess of 10 misdemeanor and/or felony charges will not be considered. Applicants that are registered sex offenders will be denied. Applicants must have no felony convictions less than 10 years old that involve violent crimes against persons or property, including but not limited to murder, arson, kidnapping, assault, bomb related offenses, robbery or burglary, terrorism OR that involve the manufacturing or distribution of drugs in any manner. All other felony convictions must be more than 5 years old. Conviction of any drug related offenses involving possession only, or alcohol related offenses where no one was permanently injured or killed, must be at least 2 years old. Successful completion of any felony sentence at least 2 years ago and no new criminal activity for at least 2 years before this application is also required. No Applicant with any outstanding warrants or crime that is awaiting trial will be accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Security Deposit: $1,230, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 South 110th Drive have any available units?
2514 South 110th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 South 110th Drive have?
Some of 2514 South 110th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 South 110th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2514 South 110th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 South 110th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2514 South 110th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 2514 South 110th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2514 South 110th Drive offers parking.
Does 2514 South 110th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 South 110th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 South 110th Drive have a pool?
No, 2514 South 110th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2514 South 110th Drive have accessible units?
No, 2514 South 110th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 South 110th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 South 110th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAvondale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College