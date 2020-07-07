2508 S 115th Dr

Amenities

Four bedroom home close to schools in Avondale! - Hard to find 4 bedroom/2 bath home within walking distance to schools. Awesome split floorplan and open concept kitchen & living area. Gorgeous kitchen features staggered wall cabinets, custom tile backsplash, tiered breakfast bar, and a pantry. The luxurious master bath has a soaking tub and shower, double sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. Tall ceilings & neutral paint and flooring throughout the home. Screened-in Arizona room great for early morning coffee! No neighbors behind! Conveniently located near the 101 and I-10 with numerous shopping, dining, and entertainment options close by. $1400 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Avondale rental tax of 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.



Credit score of at least 625

Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent

Currently employed for at least 12 months

No prior evictions or landlord judgments

No open bankruptcys

Positive rental reference if applicable

No cats



