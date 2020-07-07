All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 2508 S 115th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
2508 S 115th Dr
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

2508 S 115th Dr

2508 South 115th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2508 South 115th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
Del Rio Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Four bedroom home close to schools in Avondale! - Hard to find 4 bedroom/2 bath home within walking distance to schools. Awesome split floorplan and open concept kitchen & living area. Gorgeous kitchen features staggered wall cabinets, custom tile backsplash, tiered breakfast bar, and a pantry. The luxurious master bath has a soaking tub and shower, double sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. Tall ceilings & neutral paint and flooring throughout the home. Screened-in Arizona room great for early morning coffee! No neighbors behind! Conveniently located near the 101 and I-10 with numerous shopping, dining, and entertainment options close by. $1400 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Avondale rental tax of 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.

Credit score of at least 625
Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent
Currently employed for at least 12 months
No prior evictions or landlord judgments
No open bankruptcys
Positive rental reference if applicable
No cats

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5732714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 S 115th Dr have any available units?
2508 S 115th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 2508 S 115th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2508 S 115th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 S 115th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2508 S 115th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2508 S 115th Dr offer parking?
No, 2508 S 115th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2508 S 115th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 S 115th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 S 115th Dr have a pool?
No, 2508 S 115th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2508 S 115th Dr have accessible units?
No, 2508 S 115th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 S 115th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 S 115th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2508 S 115th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2508 S 115th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College