2037 N 109th Ave

Amenities
Charming Lakefront Property with View Fencing - Available NOW!
Located in Crystal Gardens, this is a very cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom with a huge closet right across from it plus a wardrobe close in the room.. Kitchen includes new refrigerator, new range and new dishwasher. Washer and dryer hookups only. Two-car garage. Corner lot with walking paths.
Resident responsible for all utilities.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
2.5% Monthly Rental Tax
1.4% Monthly Admin Fee
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
