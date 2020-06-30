2037 N 109th Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Lakefront Property with View Fencing - Available NOW!



Located in Crystal Gardens, this is a very cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom with a huge closet right across from it plus a wardrobe close in the room.. Kitchen includes new refrigerator, new range and new dishwasher. Washer and dryer hookups only. Two-car garage. Corner lot with walking paths.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

2.5% Monthly Rental Tax

1.4% Monthly Admin Fee

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



