Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

2037 N 109th Ave

2037 North 109th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2037 North 109th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Crystal Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Lakefront Property with View Fencing - Available NOW!

Located in Crystal Gardens, this is a very cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom with a huge closet right across from it plus a wardrobe close in the room.. Kitchen includes new refrigerator, new range and new dishwasher. Washer and dryer hookups only. Two-car garage. Corner lot with walking paths.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
2.5% Monthly Rental Tax
1.4% Monthly Admin Fee
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

RentVest Property Management
A Mynd Company
Equal Opportunity Housing

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5414280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 N 109th Ave have any available units?
2037 N 109th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2037 N 109th Ave have?
Some of 2037 N 109th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2037 N 109th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2037 N 109th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 N 109th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2037 N 109th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2037 N 109th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2037 N 109th Ave offers parking.
Does 2037 N 109th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2037 N 109th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 N 109th Ave have a pool?
No, 2037 N 109th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2037 N 109th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2037 N 109th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 N 109th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2037 N 109th Ave has units with dishwashers.

