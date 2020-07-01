All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 1806 N 128 Th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
1806 N 128 Th Avenue
Last updated January 30 2020 at 6:08 PM

1806 N 128 Th Avenue

1806 128th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1806 128th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.....Large 3 bedroom + den/office or 4th bedroom / 2 bath home in Avondale's Rancho Santa Fe neighborhood. Close to entertainment, shopping and restaurants. Large open floor plan with eat in kitchen, family room, living room/formal dining area. All appliances included, including a gas stove. Washer & dryer hook-ups only. This home has a huge backyard for entertaining and/or your four legged friends (pets are on owner approval with deposit). Home has carpet and tile in all of the right places and vaulted ceilings. 2 car garage with 2 additional parking spaces in the driveway. This home even has a front porch which is unheard of here in AZ. The owner is looking for a long term tenant and it is available immediately. Schedule a showing today because this one wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 N 128 Th Avenue have any available units?
1806 N 128 Th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 N 128 Th Avenue have?
Some of 1806 N 128 Th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 N 128 Th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1806 N 128 Th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 N 128 Th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 N 128 Th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1806 N 128 Th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1806 N 128 Th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1806 N 128 Th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 N 128 Th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 N 128 Th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1806 N 128 Th Avenue has a pool.
Does 1806 N 128 Th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1806 N 128 Th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 N 128 Th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 N 128 Th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College