1806 N 128 Th Avenue

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool elevator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.....Large 3 bedroom + den/office or 4th bedroom / 2 bath home in Avondale's Rancho Santa Fe neighborhood. Close to entertainment, shopping and restaurants. Large open floor plan with eat in kitchen, family room, living room/formal dining area. All appliances included, including a gas stove. Washer & dryer hook-ups only. This home has a huge backyard for entertaining and/or your four legged friends (pets are on owner approval with deposit). Home has carpet and tile in all of the right places and vaulted ceilings. 2 car garage with 2 additional parking spaces in the driveway. This home even has a front porch which is unheard of here in AZ. The owner is looking for a long term tenant and it is available immediately. Schedule a showing today because this one wont last long.