Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT LOCATION IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE DYSART RANCH! Beautiful and very clean with fresh paint, 2.5 bathrooms, master bedroom downstairs, spacious and ready for you! Nice grassy/gravel backyard with mature fruit trees for your nourishment! Close to major Freeways, Luke AFB, Westgate, local shopings and restaurant. Security door front and back. DON'T WAIT! SEE IT TODAY!