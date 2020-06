Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice 4 Bed 3 Full Bath and a 3 Car Garage. As soon as you walk in you enter the living room/ Formal Dining Room. The kitchen has granite counters, the island has a breakfast bar. Very Large Laundry room with counters and cabinets. Up stairs you have a very large loft. Master bedroom is double the size of a regular bedroom. Upstairs Hall bath has a double sink. 3 car garage