12909 West Monterey Way

Amenities

This rental home has large rooms and lots of tile. A Large family room that is open to the kitchen. There is a spacious master bedroom. The master bath has a separate tub & shower, dual sinks and a walk in closet. The laundry room is inside. The 2 car garage has built in cabinets for extra storage. The backyard is private with a large shaded patio. There is a large park down the block. A $200 Admin Fee due at lease signing and a 2.5% rental tax for the city of Avondale. $300 pet deposit req.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.