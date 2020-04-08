All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 12909 West Monterey Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12909 West Monterey Way
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:52 AM

12909 West Monterey Way

12909 West Monterey Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12909 West Monterey Way, Avondale, AZ 85392

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This rental home has large rooms and lots of tile. A Large family room that is open to the kitchen. There is a spacious master bedroom. The master bath has a separate tub & shower, dual sinks and a walk in closet. The laundry room is inside. The 2 car garage has built in cabinets for extra storage. The backyard is private with a large shaded patio. There is a large park down the block. A $200 Admin Fee due at lease signing and a 2.5% rental tax for the city of Avondale. $300 pet deposit req.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12909 West Monterey Way have any available units?
12909 West Monterey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12909 West Monterey Way have?
Some of 12909 West Monterey Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12909 West Monterey Way currently offering any rent specials?
12909 West Monterey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12909 West Monterey Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12909 West Monterey Way is pet friendly.
Does 12909 West Monterey Way offer parking?
Yes, 12909 West Monterey Way offers parking.
Does 12909 West Monterey Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12909 West Monterey Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12909 West Monterey Way have a pool?
No, 12909 West Monterey Way does not have a pool.
Does 12909 West Monterey Way have accessible units?
No, 12909 West Monterey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12909 West Monterey Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12909 West Monterey Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College