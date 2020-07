Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

LOCATION, LOCATION! SIGNLE LEVEL AVONDALE HOME, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH THREE BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHES, MOSTLY TILE FLOORING, GREAT ROOM CONCEPT WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, SUN SCREENS ON ALL WINDOWS, SECURITY DOORS FRONT AND BACK, OFFICE/DEN AREA WITH SKY LIGHT. ( Currently have an application that is being processed. )