12387 W Lincoln St
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:46 PM

12387 W Lincoln St

12387 West Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

12387 West Lincoln Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Everything's new again! This home has been restored to builder-new condition: New paint, new carpet, newer appliances -- range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The property is a block away from the nicely-equipped Coldwater Springs Park, and it's just a short walk or bike ride to Collier Elementary School or to the top-rated Legacy Charter School. Easy access to shopping and to the I-10 Freeway – with a new exit coming just for Coldwater Springs. If you're looking for a pristine, squeaky-clean rental home, make your move. This opportunity won't last long.

To apply: http://bloodhoundrealty.com/Applying.pdf

Rental Qualifications: We look at the big picture, acknowledging that no one is perfect. We want to see at least three times the rent in verifiable income, decent credit and a good real estate history. We lease premium properties to premium residents who pay the rent reliably and maintain the home as if it were their own. Being proactively motivated, forthcoming and transparent in the application process is the best way to stand out among the myriad on-line inquiries.

This property is not participating in any voucher programs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12387 W Lincoln St have any available units?
12387 W Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12387 W Lincoln St have?
Some of 12387 W Lincoln St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12387 W Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
12387 W Lincoln St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12387 W Lincoln St pet-friendly?
No, 12387 W Lincoln St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12387 W Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 12387 W Lincoln St offers parking.
Does 12387 W Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12387 W Lincoln St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12387 W Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 12387 W Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 12387 W Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 12387 W Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 12387 W Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12387 W Lincoln St has units with dishwashers.
