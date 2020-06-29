12387 W Lincoln St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Everything's new again! This home has been restored to builder-new condition: New paint, new carpet, newer appliances -- range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The property is a block away from the nicely-equipped Coldwater Springs Park, and it's just a short walk or bike ride to Collier Elementary School or to the top-rated Legacy Charter School. Easy access to shopping and to the I-10 Freeway – with a new exit coming just for Coldwater Springs. If you're looking for a pristine, squeaky-clean rental home, make your move. This opportunity won't last long.



To apply: http://bloodhoundrealty.com/Applying.pdf



Rental Qualifications: We look at the big picture, acknowledging that no one is perfect. We want to see at least three times the rent in verifiable income, decent credit and a good real estate history. We lease premium properties to premium residents who pay the rent reliably and maintain the home as if it were their own. Being proactively motivated, forthcoming and transparent in the application process is the best way to stand out among the myriad on-line inquiries.



This property is not participating in any voucher programs.