Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home located in Coldwater Springs! Beautiful Split floor plan with a spacious Master Bedroom Suite and an over-sized closet. Amazing kitchen featuring tons of counters, a newer fridge and an Island! Additionally, this home is freshly painted and features brand new carpet and newer tile throughout. This home also features a newer Washer & Dryer! A relaxing Covered Patio coupled with Citrus Trees and a view of the Golf Course can be found in the backyard.