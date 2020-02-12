All apartments in Avondale
11409 W TONTO Street
11409 W TONTO Street

11409 West Tonto Street · No Longer Available
Location

11409 West Tonto Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
CW Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2- Weeks free rent if MI before 10-31-19/. Come take a look at this spacious home in beautiful Avondale. The floor plan is nicely layed out with eat in kitchen nook, living room and den downstairs along with the 1/2 bath and laundry room. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, no carpet in any rooms, great for those with allergies. Nice size rooms, make this home a great fit Large size backyard with newly seeded winter rye grass with no neighbors behind. Home is just minutes from 1-10. Come see it today and move in tomorrow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11409 W TONTO Street have any available units?
11409 W TONTO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11409 W TONTO Street have?
Some of 11409 W TONTO Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11409 W TONTO Street currently offering any rent specials?
11409 W TONTO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11409 W TONTO Street pet-friendly?
No, 11409 W TONTO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11409 W TONTO Street offer parking?
Yes, 11409 W TONTO Street offers parking.
Does 11409 W TONTO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11409 W TONTO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11409 W TONTO Street have a pool?
No, 11409 W TONTO Street does not have a pool.
Does 11409 W TONTO Street have accessible units?
No, 11409 W TONTO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11409 W TONTO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11409 W TONTO Street has units with dishwashers.

