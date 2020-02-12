11409 W TONTO Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2- Weeks free rent if MI before 10-31-19/. Come take a look at this spacious home in beautiful Avondale. The floor plan is nicely layed out with eat in kitchen nook, living room and den downstairs along with the 1/2 bath and laundry room. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, no carpet in any rooms, great for those with allergies. Nice size rooms, make this home a great fit Large size backyard with newly seeded winter rye grass with no neighbors behind. Home is just minutes from 1-10. Come see it today and move in tomorrow.